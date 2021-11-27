Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.16. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 362,264 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.