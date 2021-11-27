Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.42.

SWKS stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

