Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.99 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

