Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.