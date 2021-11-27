SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $341.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.