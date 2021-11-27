Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sonendo in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sonendo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SONX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

