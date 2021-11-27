Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SONX opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

