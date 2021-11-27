SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $169.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.10 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 652,774 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 74,644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. 52,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $679.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

