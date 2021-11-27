Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. Spectris has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

