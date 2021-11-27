Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. Spire has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

SPIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

