Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 49,697 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 495% compared to the average volume of 8,349 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $20.60 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

