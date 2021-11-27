SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Short Interest Update

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the October 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTK. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 759,452 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 27,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

