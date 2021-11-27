Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 15,122 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 861,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 543,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 449,313 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,130,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,623.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

