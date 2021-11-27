Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 26,865 Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKCO stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

