Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 41,054 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Shares of OSG stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $157.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.