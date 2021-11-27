Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avalon by 57.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalon in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avalon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Avalon stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

