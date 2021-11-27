Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,110 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.77. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.