Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinedigm by 219.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 346,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.30 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Cinedigm Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.