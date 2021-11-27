SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Financial Survey

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlassian and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -47.91% 12.63% 0.81% SS&C Technologies 15.04% 21.12% 7.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlassian and SS&C Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 6 12 0 2.67 SS&C Technologies 0 5 6 1 2.67

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $436.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $85.18, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlassian and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $2.09 billion 25.73 -$696.32 million ($4.30) -91.06 SS&C Technologies $4.67 billion 4.29 $625.20 million $2.79 28.23

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Atlassian has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Atlassian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

