StableXSwap (STAX) Price Down 10.9% This Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and $912.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,692.52 or 0.98573710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038810 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.50 or 0.00632469 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003611 BTC.

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

