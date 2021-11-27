STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

