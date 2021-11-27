STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

STAG opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

