Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $298,820.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

