State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,209 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.