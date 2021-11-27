State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

