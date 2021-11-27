State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PriceSmart by 17.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 665.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PriceSmart by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.85 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,618.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,434 shares of company stock worth $9,334,717 over the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

