State Street Corp Buys 3,219 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Century Bancorp worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 367 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,245.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 985 shares of company stock worth $112,941. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $115.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $641.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

