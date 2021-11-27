State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.64% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,467 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,089,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBTX opened at $7.19 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

