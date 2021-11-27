State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,535,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 652,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Foresight Autonomous Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

