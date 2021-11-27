StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 465,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after acquiring an additional 313,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 171,609 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,251,466 shares of company stock valued at $114,120,898. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

