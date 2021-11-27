Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

