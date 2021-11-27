Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cboe Global Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 21,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the typical volume of 2,448 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $4,161,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,037,000 after buying an additional 80,657 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.93.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

