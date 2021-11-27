Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 814.7% in November

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 814.7% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 30,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,673. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

