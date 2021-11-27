StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

SNEX stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. StoneX Group has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $72.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.