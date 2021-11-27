Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in November

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEOAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 19,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

