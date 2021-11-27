Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 5,500.0% in November

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SEOAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 19,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.26.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.