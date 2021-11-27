Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 9.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $27.00. 603,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.