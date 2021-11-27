Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of HNDL opened at $25.59 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

