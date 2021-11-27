Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.82 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $104.82 million and $25.06 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00235283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.