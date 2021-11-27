StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $486,130.17 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $486,130.17 and approximately $380.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,442,610,915 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

