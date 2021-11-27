Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWK opened at $170.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

