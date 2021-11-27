Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $35.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

