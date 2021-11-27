Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 159,301 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

