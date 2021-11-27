Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.04% of Summit Wireless Technologies worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

WISA opened at $1.86 on Friday. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.33.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

