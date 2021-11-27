Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sun Communities by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $197.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

