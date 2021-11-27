Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 828,823 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $52,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after buying an additional 1,054,554 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after buying an additional 1,257,953 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE SU opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

