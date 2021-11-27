SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $15.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.