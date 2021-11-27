SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $15.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
SunOpta stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
