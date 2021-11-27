Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $609.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post $609.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $635.73 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 300,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.