SVB Leerink Weighs in on Twist Bioscience Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,678 shares of company stock worth $20,722,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 246.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 589.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 65.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

