Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 110 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of SEK 103.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVNLY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of SVNLY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 79,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

