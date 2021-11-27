SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $59,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

